Sex raid ends with police empty handed after potential tip off

A joint team of Pattaya police and military personnel came out empty handed after carrying out a raid at a venue thought to be selling sex.

At around 10:00pm on June 8th, police turned up at the venues in quetsion to find that they had all been shut down with no sign of any illegal activity.

Previously, police had receieved several reports that the venue’s were carrying out illegal activity and with a “danger to tourism” as quoted by police.

The area in question, know by the name Nakata, is situated just behind the Esso Station in Sukhumvit Road and is though to be a hub for both sex services and drugs.

Reports had suggested that not only Thai, but many foreign girls were supposedly working in the area, with many teens opting to hang out there due to the availability of drugs.

Mr. Thatsanai Prathumthong, a new recruit to the military was the man leading the raid in line with PM Prayut’s policies, but was forced into an early night after all establishments in question were closed.

The failure hasn’t put the newbie off though, saying that he is convinced that there was a leak within his team and that the venue’s had been tipped off. Future raids will almost certainly take place, however, planning will be a lot more secretive next time.

Earlier raids in the evening at various karaoke bars in South Pattaya led to the checking of licenses, staff and upstairs rooms, with nothing illegal being found at any.