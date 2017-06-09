Sex raid ends with police empty handed after potential tip off

A joint team of Pattaya police and military personnel came out empty handed after carrying out a raid at a venue thought to be selling sex.

At around 10:00pm on June 8th, police turned up at the venues in quetsion to find that they had all been shut down with no sign of any illegal activity.

Previously, police had receieved several reports that the venue’s were carrying out illegal activity and with a “danger to tourism” as quoted by police.

The area in question, know by the name Nakata, is situated just behind the Esso Station in Sukhumvit Road and is though to be a hub for both sex services and drugs.

 

Reports had suggested that not only Thai, but many foreign girls were supposedly working in the area, with many teens opting to hang out there due to the availability of drugs.

Mr. Thatsanai Prathumthong, a new recruit to the military was the man leading the raid in line with PM Prayut’s policies, but was forced into an early night after all establishments in question were closed.

The failure hasn’t put the newbie off though, saying that he is convinced that there was a leak within his team and that the venue’s had been tipped off. Future raids will almost certainly take place, however, planning will be a lot more secretive next time.

Earlier raids in the evening at various karaoke bars in South Pattaya led to the checking of licenses, staff and upstairs rooms, with nothing illegal being found at any.

  • ken

    The presence of foreign girls working in any area is enough to alarm these monkey cops as they don’t get their cut of the profits. What does it tells you when these Keystone Cops can’t trust one of their own as a Thai Cop on the take tipped off these party people. Mind you, sex parties are as frequent and available in Pats as immigrant terrorist attacks or an imbecilic comment from the band of Thai apologist on this news site.

    • All it tells me is the officer claiming he was unaware the venues had been tipped off and would be closed, is either lying or isn’t trusted by his colleagues.

      Authorities involved in law enforcement here don’t serve to detect, prevent or punish crime; their role is only to conceal and protect it for a share of the revenues.

      If you’re caught, charged and convicted of most crimes here, you were either in competition with them or unable cover the arbitrary tariff to exit the safe house you were abducted to before being fomally charged.

      • soidog

        The ‘newbie’ (what an awful word) has been given a lesson in how to know his place,or as Gumble prefers ‘they all had an early night to get in plenty of prayers, then went home to look after their Grandmothers’.Nothing illicit going on for chang,cheap,fat,lazy.talay.ladyboy, rock island drunk…….

  • Deadhorse.

    Left empty-handed !. They must be visiting the wrong agogo. Only bought the lady a drink because she looked thirsty and before I knew it………….