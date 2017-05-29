Severed karaoke girl – another “tomboy” latest to deny involvement in gruesome killing

Another tomboy – this time called “Fon” – is the latest friend of “Nong Em” to deny involvement in her murder, in the high profile case.

Nong Em – a former karaoke receptionist – was found cut in two and dumped in a water container buried in woods in Khon Kaen last week.

He husband has been exonerated while a tomboy called Bobby who she was staying with after returning from Bangkok has also denied involvement, reported Daily News.

At the weekend Phurida Kaiyawinit – or Fon – aged 32 was summoned for a second interview with police.

She said that she had only known the victim for a week after meeting via Facebook.

She had come to pick up the victim on a motorcycle on the evening of May 22/23 and after going to an ATM on Ban Nork Road they had gone out drinking at a restaurant until 4am.

She had then taken her home and gone back to her own lodgings. However, in a video call to check up on her new friend she said that she had yet to enter her room.

After that it had proved impossible to contact her.

The next she knew was that police contacted her to say she had been murdered.

She appealed to anyone with information to come forward.

Nong Em had worked at a karaoke lounge in the north eastern city but in February got married and went to live in Bangkok.

However, she returned to Kon Kaen thereafter saying she was going to stay with her grandmother. But she moved in with a tomboy called Bobby instead.

Bobby has claimed that the victim was already married to a man in Chainat.

The high profile investigation continues.

Source: Thai Visa