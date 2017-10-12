Several provinces now are flooded

As more rains are anticipated this week in large areas of the country, and several irrigation dams are discharging water to prepare for more water inflow, the Chao Phraya river is now swollen and is submerging low-lying areas and farmlands along the river in several provinces.

The swollen river has also prompted Bangkok city officials on flood alert as now several areas in its vicinity such as Nonthaburi and Pathumthani provinces are flooded, and many residents are prepared to evacuate.

Now, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is monitoring closely the water level of the Chao Phraya River as now several provinces in the North are flooded and floodwater is expected to flow down to the capital through four main rivers to Chao Phraya.

BMA officials predict the Chao Phraya river level to peak on October 19, which will be a threat to people living in low-lying areas along its banks.

More sandbags for reinforcement of the river’s banks are now prepared and all riverside districts have been warned to stay vigilant around the clock, they said.

They said the water situation remains under control but needs to be monitored around the clock.

The swollen Chao Phraya river has now affected Tha It community in Muang district, Nonthaburi, and Pakkred in Pathumthani.

Meanwhile, flashflood has forced evacuation a hundred of local residents and foreign tourists, mostly Chinese, at several hill resorts in Hang Dong district of Chiang Mai last night.

The flashflood followed after several hours of raining at most national parks in the district.

Local authorities are inspecting damages at the scene this morning to consider assistance as most villagers could not evacuate their belonging in time.

They are also warning tourists against visiting national parks during the rainy season.

Floods now have affected Roi-et, Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, Maha Sara Kham, Nakhon Ratchasima in the Northeast, and Phitsanulok, Sukhothai, Suphanburi, Ayutthaya, Pathumthani, Nonthaburi, and Samut Prakarn.

More provinces downstream are expected to be hit by floods as the Chao Phraya dam in Chai Nat and Pasak Jolasid dam in Lop Buri are discharging water and will affect the Chao Phraya lower basin.

The Chao Phraya dam will release water at up to 2,600 cu/m for another week while Pasak Jolasid is releasing more water from the Pa Sak river as rain continues upstream.

The Meteorological Department on Wednesday warned of heavy rains in the northeastern, central, eastern and southern regions, as well as Bangkok, until next Tuesday.