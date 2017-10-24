Seven rules to respect in attending Royal Cremation
The Joint Administration Center for the Royal Cremation of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej today (Oct 24) asked for cooperation from the people to adhere to seven rules for the sake of safety and public order in attending the Royal Cremation Ceremony.
They are as follow:
1. No carrying of any metal or weapon that may be harmful to the ceremonial area.
2. No wearing of jeans, tight clothes, sleeveless clothes, and spaghetti straps.
3. No chanting of Long Lives the King.
4. No taking of photos with DSLR cameras, no tripods, and no selfies.
5. Must stay in calm, no teasing.
6. No using of colorful umbrellas, fabric fans, hats, and sunglasses.
7. No leaving of designated areas, no cutting into or blocking the Royal Processions.
Source: Thai PBS