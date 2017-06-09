Serial rapist who fled from Sweden to Pattaya has been arrested

A serial rapist who was wanted by police in Sweden but fled to Pattaya has now been arrested.

The 38 year old man who goes by the names of Peter Vadstensvik or Peter-Frederik Poulsen was arrested on Thursday, Swedish media reported.

Vadstensvik, who is a dual Danish and Norwegian national has a very distinctive tattoo on his face and has been described by police in Sweden as “high risk” and “dangerous”.

He has previously served two lengthy prison sentences for serious sexual offences, where he prolonged his victims to violent sexual assaults.

Police in Sweden suspect Vadstensvik of carrying out four more rapes in May of this year but he fled to Thailand before he could be arrested.

On Wednesday, Thai Visa reported how Vadstensvik had been sharing pictures of himself in Thailand to an Instagram profile with the username of @poul_blanco.

A video taken on Tuesday titled ‘Pattaya’ appeared to show Vadstensvik visiting Wongamat beach.

Jonas Rydén, from Örebro police, said it was the suspect’s online activity that led him to being arrested as officers in Sweden were able to pass information onto their Thai counterparts who made the arrest.

No further details regarding the arrest were given.

Mr Rydén added that a formal request has been made to extradite Vadstensvik.

Source: Thai Visa