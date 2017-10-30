Sellers rely on humor as Yom River sinks into the market.

The swelling Yom River submerged the Phai Tha Pho Central Market in Phichit’s Pho Prathap Chang district on Monday morning, prompting vendors to move their display tables away from the up to 20cm-deep water and put down sandbags as walkways for customers.

The vendors also gave their market a new satirical name, the “Pha Tha Pho Floating Market”. Although there was no rain and the flood level seemed stable, that could change as northern runoff continued to pour into this water retention area. Source: Nation