Security ramped up over New Year

The Royal Thai Police force has ordered 100,000 officers countrywide to monitor properties under the “Leaving Houses under Police’s Care” campaign aimed at relieving the worries of thousands of householders leaving their homes during the New Year holidays.

The numbers are greater than in previous years in order to boost people’s confidence with frequent patrols and inspections at their houses, left uninhabited for days, deputy national police chief Pol Gen Chaloemkiat Siworakhan said as he chaired a teleconference with police agencies nationwide yesterday.

The officers would like to see people travel happily and not worry that their houses will be burgled, he said, adding the campaign will run from tomorrow to Jan 3.

This year, the officers on patrols will take photos of houses and send them via the Line application to householders who join the campaign, Pol Gen Chaloemkiat said.

Yet house owners will need to help police too, he said.

He urged householders to instal security cameras at their houses because, if their houses are broken into, police investigators can use camera footage to track down robbers and retrieve stolen valuables.

The campaign is part of the government’s measures to ensure safety during the holiday, which is often marred with road accidents in addition to burglaries.

The accidents worry the Stop Drink Network and its anti-alcohol allies which say the number of casualties have not fallen though authorities have tried to strictly curb them during what they call “dangerous days” when large numbers of people travel between Bangkok and upcountry provinces.

The main cause of the accidents is drink driving, said Stop Drink Network director Songkran Pakchokdee as he led anti-alcohol advocates to send a petition letter to the Highway Police Division, asking officers to strictly enforce laws that ban roadside alcohol selling and drink driving.

The laws impose harsh punishments on violators.

Both sellers and drinkers are subject to a six-month jail term or a fine of up to 10,000 baht.

“We have laws but it seems they are unpractical,” Mr Songkran said.

The statistics of road accidents during New Year holidays in the past two years are disappointing, he said. In 2015, road accidents claimed 341 lives and injured 3,117 people.

In 2016 there were 380 deaths and 3,505 injuries.

To help solve the problem, Mr Songkran said his group supports the National Council for Peace and Order’s (NCPO) policy to seize cars and driving licences from motorists who drink while driving.

Deputy police spokesman Pol Maj Gen Songphon Watthanachai said police will also enforce NCPO orders against illegal motorcycle riders on streets to reinforce measures to prevent road accidents.

Young motorcyclists, often known as dek waen, who indulge in street racing will have their motorcycles seized.

Their parents will also face charges of negligence because they do not do enough to prohibit their children from the risky acts.

Owners of motorcycle shops can be also punished if they are found modifying motorcycles for racing gangs, he said.

City Hall will also team up with police to ensure more safety during the long holiday, Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang said yesterday as he led officials to inspect security cameras, movie theatres and New Year gifts at Central World shopping mall.

The shopping complex, located at Ratchaprasong Intersection, is among key venues where people gather during the festival.

According to City Hall, there are 410 cameras in the area to help authorities look out for irregularities, especially when large crowds of people celebrate New Year’s eve.

Pol Gen Aswin also wants to make sure movie theatres in Bangkok are equipped with adequate systems to deal with fire accidents.

Meanwhile, the Land Transport Department ensures passengers of mainly inter-provincial buses of road safety.

The number of road accidents among public vehicles has decreased from 29 to 21 during the past New Year holidays, said department chief Sanit Phromwong.

