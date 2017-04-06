SeaZen building B official launch party at Bang Saray

Sisaran Development launch SeaZen Building B along with Bang Saray Development Program with exclusive party

On Saturday April 2nd, Sisaran Development held a launch party at the prestigious Bang Saray Beach House on the beach front in Bang Saray.

The launch party had two angles to it, one being the official launch of building B at their newest project “SeaZen”. The other was the official launch of their “Bang Saray Development Program” which we reported on a few days ago.

The party started in the early afternoon and carried on through until late.

Some big time sponsors who are working in partnership with the development program were also at the event to show their support and promote their plans for the near future. These included Cartoon Network water park, Nong Nooch Gardens, and Silverlake Vineyard.

As well as an impressive BBQ for the many guests, there was of course your usual selection of alcoholic and non alcohol refreshments thought the event.

Two prize draws were held at different stages of the event with some fantastic prizes being given away, but it was the amazing fire show that captured a lot of attention on the night.

All in all, the party was a huge success, so let’s hope for more of the same in the future.

We will be working closely with the guys from Sisaran with their new Bang Saray Development Program in the future. The aim is to keep Bang Saray looking beautiful as well as to improve the high standard of living that you can already find there. The program reaches out to everyone, from large businesses, to locals in the area too, so for more info, please feel free to get in touch.