SeaZen building B official launch party at Bang Saray

By Online Admin -
13
173

Sisaran Development launch SeaZen Building B along with Bang Saray Development Program with exclusive party

On Saturday April 2nd, Sisaran Development held a launch party at the prestigious Bang Saray Beach House on the beach front in Bang Saray.

1 of 3

The launch party had two angles to it, one being the official launch of building B at their newest project “SeaZen”. The other was the official launch of their “Bang Saray Development Program” which we reported on a few days ago.

The party started in the early afternoon and carried on through until late.

Some big time sponsors who are working in partnership with the development program were also at the event to show their support and promote their plans for the near future. These included Cartoon Network water park, Nong Nooch Gardens, and Silverlake Vineyard.

As well as an impressive BBQ for the many guests, there was of course your usual selection of alcoholic and non alcohol refreshments thought the event.

Two prize draws were held at different stages of the event with some fantastic prizes being given away, but it was the amazing fire show that captured a lot of attention on the night.

All in all, the party was a huge success, so let’s hope for more of the same in the future.

1 of 3

We will be working closely with the guys from Sisaran with their new Bang Saray Development Program in the future. The aim is to keep Bang Saray looking beautiful as well as to improve the high standard of living that you can already find there. The program reaches out to everyone, from large businesses, to locals in the area too, so for more info, please feel free to get in touch.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • taff

    The second picture top is not so clever, try building it in a bottle next time clever dicks.

  • Ken Anderson

    Looks like this is just another in the long line of under subscribed developments around the area.
    I often wonder what one has to do to qualify to take part in such ”exclusive” events as this one.

    Is having MUG tattoo’d on your forehead sufficient?

    • Sly

      It’d be interesting to see what the guy with the giant WINNER ticket got? A whole world of hurt would be my guess.

      • Jack La Motta

        he got about an hour on the tower of power
        after he got a little golden shower

    • Jack La Motta

      No “MIG” made in Germany

  • amazingthailand

    If you have some money to loose in los land of stupid projects go ahead

    • Jack La Motta

      LOS land of Sausage munchers

  • Sly

    A party guaranteed to give you a hangover you’ll never forget and in some instances not even survive.

    • Jack La Motta

      Someone slips a Mickey Finn in your drink, you will wake up 2 days later with the Mother of all hangovers, and a severe lack of money, if you wake up?

    • amazingthailand

      Financially

      • Jack La Motta

        finanziell

        • amazingthailand

          Jacky woke up. FINANCIEEL

  • amazingthailand

    Whats the farang doing in the 3rd picture? Drowning commit suicide cos he subscribed to the project?