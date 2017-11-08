“Seawalker” pay B 100,000 to family of the drowned Chinese Lady

“Seawalker” pay B 100,000  to family of  the drowned Chinese Lady

Regarding the drowned Seawalker Customer case at Pattaya island “Koh Larn”

  Recently (Nov. 7th) The CEO of the Seawalker Mermaid’s Company in Pattaya had been giving 100,000 baht to show the deepest respect for the grieving family of Mss. Jiang Xiaonyu 52, the Chinese tourist who was drowned during her underwater excursions ” Seawalker”.

At first, the autopsy to be in the procedure and follow up in Police Hospital, In addition, the Pattaya Police, the verification officer also the relatives to go on the boat for an examination to combine and analyze the result of its situations of the case.  Source: 77jowo

 

  • Kim Jong un

    2grand and the wee Thais think they are doing good, no doubt the wee spring links will be over the moon with the money. Life is cheap in this part of the world. If Pattaya want to continue with this new image of a family resort then there is certain standards that are expected and tours and excursions need to be safe and not run by cowboys, the same as the beach needs to be improved and stop pumping sewage into the water 300 metres from the shore, its only a matter of time before they allow casinos to open up as the Chinese like the gambling and then we are looking at a poor mans vegas

  • Kim Jong un

    Soon the Chinese will own Pattaya