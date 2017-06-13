Seat belt saves youngster in horror crash

Seat belt saves youngster in horror crash

In the afternoon of June 12th, Pattaya police and emergency services were called to the scene of a horror crash involving a young Thai girl.

Arriving at the scene, police found a black Mazda 2 overturned on the side of the road. The incident took place near to the railway line on the number 36 motorway.

The victim, a 22 year old Thai girl was still stuck inside the car when the police arrived. It took them roughly 30 minutes before they managed to break the back window and rescue her.

Amazingly, the victim had suffered only minor injuries, but was in a state of shock more than anything else.

After settling down, the victim told police that she had been driving to work when some documents fell down from the glove box. She tried stretching over to retrieve the documents, but when she looked up, she realised she was in the wrong lane heading straight for an electrical pole.

By that time, it was too late and she hit the pole before flipping into the grassy ditch beside the road. She waited for help, but no one was around to provide assistance. After a short while of being stuck in the care, she managed to grab her phone and call her friends.

They arrived at the scene shortly after but were unable to set the victim free, so called for emergency back-up.

Police are convinced that the fact that the young victim was wearing her seat belt has probably saved her life.

  • Guest

    She was very lucky, crossing lanes could have lead to a disaster. Hope she will learn that lesson “When you drive you keep your eyes on the road”.

    • amazingthailand

      You keep eyes on the road? You only will see stones or concrete or whatever. Ba alert on the trafic situation. Muppet

  • ken

    Bollocks! Only a complete moron would believe her story and these Keystone Cops are morons so I can see them believing her. . If documents fell down the glove box let it be until you stop, you don’t need those document to drive. They should have snatched her phone out of her hands and checked her text history which would have shown that she was texting about the same time she caused this accident. Then she should have been cited for reckless driving, it is the only way you will stop these type of accidents.

  • Three Lions

    more luck than brains