Seat belt saves youngster in horror crash

In the afternoon of June 12th, Pattaya police and emergency services were called to the scene of a horror crash involving a young Thai girl.

Arriving at the scene, police found a black Mazda 2 overturned on the side of the road. The incident took place near to the railway line on the number 36 motorway.

The victim, a 22 year old Thai girl was still stuck inside the car when the police arrived. It took them roughly 30 minutes before they managed to break the back window and rescue her.

Amazingly, the victim had suffered only minor injuries, but was in a state of shock more than anything else.

After settling down, the victim told police that she had been driving to work when some documents fell down from the glove box. She tried stretching over to retrieve the documents, but when she looked up, she realised she was in the wrong lane heading straight for an electrical pole.

By that time, it was too late and she hit the pole before flipping into the grassy ditch beside the road. She waited for help, but no one was around to provide assistance. After a short while of being stuck in the care, she managed to grab her phone and call her friends.

They arrived at the scene shortly after but were unable to set the victim free, so called for emergency back-up.

Police are convinced that the fact that the young victim was wearing her seat belt has probably saved her life.