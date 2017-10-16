“Sea Spray” the tourist attraction area in Phitsanulok

The phenomenon of the sea of mists has begun reappearing in a popular tourist destination in Phitsanulok, signaling the start of the winter tourism season for the northern province.

After recent heavy rains late in the rainy season, a huge sea of mists appeared at 7 am over Tambon Nakhon Chum in Phitsanulok’s Nakhon Thai district.

Standing at the viewpoint on Nakhon Chum mountain, tourists could see a scenic panorama of sea mists. Many tourists started visiting the mountaintop on Monday, according to Surinroj Srisang, acting governor of Tambon Nakhon Chum Administrative Organization. He said the sea of mists could normally be enjoyed from 5.30am to 8.30am from now until the end of winter. He said the sea of mists at Nakhon Chu has a mountain range providing a backdrop for fogs that linger over villages and fields down below. Source: Nation