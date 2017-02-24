Saudi Tourist becomes victim of knife attack from his own friend

At around 5:30am on February 24th, Pattaya police and emergency services were called to Mayview Condotel in South Pattaya after a vicious knife attack involving 2 Saudi tourists.

Arriving at the scene, police found a Mr. Alhazemt Salamah Obaidallahk, aged 41, with a nasty looking knife wound to his left arm. Blood was still pouring from the wound, so paramedics were quick to treat the man at the scene before taking him to a local hospital for further treatment.

His Thai girlfriend informed police that they had been drinking and socializing with friends in the room. The group consisted of 2 tourists from Saudi Arabia, and 3 Thai girls. Everything was fine until Mr. Aljameeli Khslf Khalafk, aged 37, who was a friend of her boyfriends, started making moves on her too. Mr. Alhazemt didn’t respond well to the advancements of his friend and a fight broke out inside the condo, with a few kicks and punches thrown. The fight ended when Mr. Aljameeli made is way into the kitchen, picked up a knife and attacked his friend, causing a serious injury.

Police arrested the attacker, and took him down to the police station for further questioning, before deciding to make any charges or not.