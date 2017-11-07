Saudi man robbed of 50,000 baht in cash

At around 11:00am on the morning of November 6th police were called to investigate a robbery in which 50,000 baht in cash had gone missing.

Police got the call and quickly made their was down to Marine Yen Sabai in South Pattaya. Waiting patiently at the scene was the victim, a 24 year old man from Saudi Arabia.

1 of 3

He told police that he had been out the night before and managed to find himself a female companion for the night, lucky him.

Unfortunately he was not so lucky, after waking up to not only an empty bed, but an empty wallet too.

In total, 1,500 Dollars, 1,000 Riyal, and 12,000 Baht had been taken from his room.

Police turned their attention to the CCTV footage from the hotel and surrounding area and were not at all surprised when a familiar face popped up.

The female in the CCTV had been caught on similar charges before and a quick look through the police database brought up an address in South Pattaya.

Police found the suspect in her room as well as the stolen money, which was returned to it’s rightful owner.

The suspect, a 29 year old woman from Buriram told police that she needed the money t’o pay for her room, as well as school fees for her child.

She was charged with theft.