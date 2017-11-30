Santa Claus arrives in Japan

Santa Claus has arrived from Finland at Narita airport, east of Tokyo, to meet local children and boost festive atmosphere ahead of Christmas.

Santa, recognized by the Finnish government-backed Santa Claus Foundation, will take part in Christmas events in Tokyo, Nagoya, Kyoto, Osaka and Fukuoka during his stay through Dec 14. He will also visit a nursery school in Tokyo to give gifts to children.

His trip to Japan is part of an annual promotional campaign by Finnair. This year, Santa came to the country aboard a special Finn-air plane decorated with a drawing of a reindeer.

Outside Christmas time, he keeps himself busy writing replies to letters from children around the world and taking care of his reindeer, according to the airline.  Source: Bangkok Post

  • Tony Akhurst

    KEEP HIM THERE.

  • Ken Anderson

    I have never understood the concept of a big fat cnut with a white beard and a red coat flying around the skies in a reindeer powered sleigh, no sane person could ever dream up such nonsense.
    This was either the doing of some hippy that was full of LSD, or big fat jew boys and bankers in order to brainwash the deluded into wasting their hard earned cash.