Santa Claus arrives in Japan
Santa Claus has arrived from Finland at Narita airport, east of Tokyo, to meet local children and boost festive atmosphere ahead of Christmas.
Santa, recognized by the Finnish government-backed Santa Claus Foundation, will take part in Christmas events in Tokyo, Nagoya, Kyoto, Osaka and Fukuoka during his stay through Dec 14. He will also visit a nursery school in Tokyo to give gifts to children.
His trip to Japan is part of an annual promotional campaign by Finnair. This year, Santa came to the country aboard a special Finn-air plane decorated with a drawing of a reindeer.
Outside Christmas time, he keeps himself busy writing replies to letters from children around the world and taking care of his reindeer, according to the airline. Source: Bangkok Post