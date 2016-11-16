Samsung Galaxy S7 Explodes Causing Injury

After an exhaustive reign atop the news cycle and evolution into a full-on meme, the Galaxy Note 7 saga looked to be over after Samsung halted production of the fiery phone model and crippled some devices still in circulation. An incident in Canada, however, has thrust the issue of exploding batteries back into the public eye — only this Samsung device wasn’t a Note 7.

According to CTV News, Amarjit Mann of Winnipeg was driving when he felt his Samsung Galaxy S7 warming up in his pocket. As soon as he took it out, the device exploded, filling the car with smoke.

“I luckily threw it outside,” Mann told CTV. “It should have damaged my whole car. I just saw smoke and nothing else.”

Mann suffered second-degree burns on his hands and third-degree burns on his wrists from the incident. He said that doctors have told him to expect to be unable to work as a mechanic for as long as four weeks.

Even so, he’s just thankful it wasn’t worse. “I should’ve lost my eyes, or my cheeks or anything could have happened,” he told CTV.

A Samsung Canada spokesperson told CTV that the company would be unable to issue a definitive statement without the opportunity to examine the remains of the phone to discover the cause of the explosion. “Customer safety remains our highest priority and we remain committed to working with any customer who has experienced an issue with a Samsung product,” the spokesperson said.

Even after everything that happened with the Note 7, S7 owners worried by this latest explosion should take Samsung’s statement to heart. Freak accidents happen. Just because one individual handset malfunctions doesn’t mean there’s a widespread defect in the whole product line.

Missing from this story is any insight into how Mann used his phone or if there were any other possible contributing factors to the explosion, which is the information Samsung will look to find in its investigation.