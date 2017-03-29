Govt spokesman reassures of safety measures during Songkran holiday

Safety measures will be strictly enforced during Songkran festival, confirmed government spokesman Lt Gen Sansern Kaewkamnerd.

He said the order No. 14/2560 issued under Article 44 of the interim constitution will enhance the enforcement of the traffic law to be effective from 5 April 2017, ahead of the Songkran holiday scheduled during 13-17 April 2017.

He said the measures are being promoted from now until 4 April 2017, after which police officials will strictly enforce the enhanced traffic regulations.

The government spokesman added that some practices such as the splash of water from the back of trucks that the police will only allow moving trucks to carry water containers, but all passengers must remain in the passenger cabin until the vehicle reaches a specific water playing zone and moves only at slow speed.

The general public are advised not to play with water by splashing from the back of trucks on main roads, and to strictly obey the traffic rules for safety reasons.

Heavy penalties will be given to anyone caught breaking the enhanced traffic laws.

Source: NNT