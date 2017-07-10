Russian Woman who fell through 7/11 roof identified

At 3:00am on July 9th, Pattaya police received reports that a Russian women had fallen through a 7/11 ceiling and was badly injured.

After arriving at the scene, police found the body of the victim, who has now been identified as  MISS.ZHANNA  GRINBERG, aged 37 years old.

It appeared that she had fallen 4 floors before crashing through the ceiling, right next to a 19 year old store clerk who was in the back room sorting through stock.

Amazingly, the victim was still alive, but had suffered some serious injuries and was in a critical condition. After receiving emergency treatment at the scene, she was rushed off to the nearest hospital for further treatment and checks.

The incident occurred at the 7/11 in Pattaya Park, Moo 10, and police were told by the husband and son, who were waiting at the side of the victim when the police arrived, that they were in fact staying above the 7/11 store.

At the moment, police are questioning the husband and child regarding the incident, but are still unsure as to whether the victim was pushed, fell by accident, or jumped.

They will also be following up the investigation by interviewing the victim herself, seperately, once she has made a full recovery, in an attempt to get to the bottom of the mystery.

 

  • Thai Boy

    I’m feeling sorry for her husband, i’m sure they question him as he is a murderer.
    If her husband was a Thai man they will say its a suicide, end of story.

    • St George

      Russian men dont murder their wife while on holiday with their son, he would at least wait till they are back in Putinland

  • ken

    Why is a flimsy structure like this used to house a 7-11? Just goes to show how everything is so ineptly and carelessly done in this wasteland. Mind you, at 3:00 am, this woman was likely consuming some vodka before she took the plunge and 7-11 will now have a new roof courtesy of her and her husband.

  • St George

    She just dropped in for a beer

  • St George

    Lucky woman, fortunate to survive, hope she makes a quick and full recovery!