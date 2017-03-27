Russian woman drowns in Pattaya condo swimming pool

A Russian woman has died after getting into difficulties during a late night swim in a pool at a condominium in Pattaya.

Zimina Svetlana, 51, drowned just after 3am on Sunday morning at a condominium in the Naklua area of the city.

Police said a security guard was alerted to cries for help from friends of the victim. When the security guard rushed to the pool the woman had been pulled from the water and was still alive.

The security guard then called emergency services for assistance. They arrived quickly onto the scene but sadly, the victim had already passed away.

Pattaya News reported the husband of the deceased is a retired police man who came downstairs after hearing the commotion at the pool only to discover his wife had died.

It is still unknown what the exact cause of death was was. The woman’s body was taken away for a full autopsy.

Police have also taken statements from friends who were at the scene as part of their investigation.

Source: Pattaya News