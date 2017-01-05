Russian tourist killed in Pattaya, crushed by tour bus

By Albert Jack -
A Russian tourist has been killed at the Dolphin Roundabout in Pattaya after his motorcycle was involved in a collision with a tour bus.

Witnesses said that Mr Sergei Sugadaev was riding along Naklua Road on the left hand side of a coach owned by S.C Somchai Service Co Ltd when the driver took a sudden and sharp left hand turn into Soi 29/1.

Mr Sugadaev was unable to brake in time and was knocked off and then run over by the rear wheels of the couch.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, by medics, of head injuries and his body taken to Banglamung Mortuary.

The tour bus driver has been arrested and is being questioned in advance of potential criminal charges.

Report shared by Pattaya One News Team

  • Dannyboy666

    They always keep going, waiting for the Bumps of a Victim body and then stop, he probably cut him off , like all the Somchais do, thinking it’s a bus and you will stop for it

  • asianron

    It used to be a roundabout but now its just a junction where he who hesitates does not get home in time, despite the BiB being sometimes present. Man with big bus reckons he rules the roads as he is in big bus. Cut off his hands

  • at least the bus driver didn’t run away, progress of a kind

  • Franky

    These huge tourist buses are very dangerous because their driver cannot see the small motorbikes around. Always stay clear of them when driving a motorbike, especially when they are turning. Sad for the russian, would still be alive if he had stayed behind the bus…RIP

  • Homebrew

    Death is only a moment away at all times in Thailand, and always will be.
    Ride in a way that someone’s stupid mistake won’t kill you.