Russian tourist killed in Pattaya, crushed by tour bus

A Russian tourist has been killed at the Dolphin Roundabout in Pattaya after his motorcycle was involved in a collision with a tour bus.

Witnesses said that Mr Sergei Sugadaev was riding along Naklua Road on the left hand side of a coach owned by S.C Somchai Service Co Ltd when the driver took a sudden and sharp left hand turn into Soi 29/1.

Mr Sugadaev was unable to brake in time and was knocked off and then run over by the rear wheels of the couch.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, by medics, of head injuries and his body taken to Banglamung Mortuary.

The tour bus driver has been arrested and is being questioned in advance of potential criminal charges.

Report shared by Pattaya One News Team