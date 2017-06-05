Russian tourist found hanged at Phuket hotel

A Russian tourist was found hanged in a guestroom at an upscale resort on Phuket’s northwest coast towards the end of last week.

Staff at the resort notified the Sakoo Police of the man’s death at 5:40pm.

Lt. Thanakarn Auchanaratsamee, of the Sakoo Police, and Maikhao Rescue Workers arrived to find the man, 42, hanged with a rope tied to the bathroom door handle on one side and looped over the top the door then tied around his neck.

Staff explained that the man, whose name has been withheld until his next of kin can be notified, checked in to the hotel alone on May 29 and was to check out on May 31, but never left his room.

“A maid could not get inside the room to clean since the door was locked from the inside,” Lt. Thanakarn reported.“We opened the room next to his and accessed his room via the balcony and found the man hanged,” he went on to explain.

Lt. Thanakarn noted there were no signs of a struggle in the room or other wounds on the man’s body.

Among the few items found in the room were a plastic shopping bag with writing in Russian and an identical bundle of brand-new, recently purchased rope matching the rope used for the hanging.

The man’s body was taken to Thalang Hospital and the Russian embassy notified.

The investigation is ongoing.

Source: Coconuts