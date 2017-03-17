Russian teens out of comas, but fundraising drive continues

By Online Admin -
The two Russian teenagers left comatose after being run down by a bus in Pattaya late last month are each out of their comas, but still in serious condition, as the fund-raising drive continues to help pay for their spiralling medical bills.

The campaign was launched after Daniel (“Danila”) Mokshantsev, 16, and his 14-year-old sister Ekaterina (“Katia”) were run down by a bus in Pattaya on Feb 23. According to police report, supported by a CCTV recording, the bus was running a red light.

As of today the fundraising page on the Thai crowd-sourcing website Weeboon shows that B204,974

has been raised by 143 persons in 14 days, aiming to raise a total of B1 million (US$28,490).

The fund-raising page (click here) also says that the teenagers’ plight has received 4119 Shares on Facebook.

“Daniel is awake and conscious and doing well, hard for him to move but he responds,” said a report posted on Monday (Mar 13).
“Katia is physically very strong and moves around but is not able to respond to simple commands. She has been moved to Ward and her brother will be moved within the next few days.

“The insurance has paid B330,000 per child to the hospital but the travel company refused to pay a single baht.
Source: Phuket News

  • Ken Anderson

    Do the potato heads not have proper travel insurance in their country?
    Most standard policies purchased in civilised countries include medical cover up to £10 million, these are trying to raise 1 million Bt which is around 0.2 % of that amount!!
    Instead of needing charity, should the Thai authorities not be pursuing the monkey that jumped the red light, and the bus owners who employ staff that can not drive properly?

  • Jack La Motta

    Cant believe these kids parents let them travel to Thailand without comprehensive travel insurance, but the real point here is, one homicidal maniac has made a life changing impact on 2 innocent kids, he should be severely punished to the full extent of the law, his driving license taken away permanently (if he had one) and that Mickey Mouse travel company which runs the bus service shut down, i hope the Russian family gets top Thai lawyers and sues their butts off in a Bangkok Court, hope both kids fully recover and wish them well.

  • Ken

    Seems like everywhere I turn this week I can’t get away from Russian couples and Russian families. If the Russians treat this as a family resort, they are putting their children in harm’s way, and incidents like this will continue to happen.

  • Sexy Soi Six

    I don’t know how , i don’t know when , I don’t why but i just don’t trust these scamming shifty as sh*t potato head Russians they have more moves going on then Elvis Presley.