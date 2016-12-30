Russian Robbed by Walking Street Companion

By Digital Admin -
2
438

On December 29 Pattaya police received reports of a room robbery involving a Russian tourist.

Twenty-eight year old Mr Evengi made a statement claiming he had met a Thai lady known as ‘Oh’ in Walking Street and they returned to his room together.

He said that after a few drinks he somehow fell asleep and when he awoke the girl was gone and so had his necklace, laptop, iPad, Smart Phone, Nikon camera some clothing and bht 3500 in cash.

In total the estimated value of the missing items is around bht 120,000.

Pattaya police seemed uninterested in his complaint and so he returned to the condo building and obtained the CCTV images himself.

Officers then studied the images which confirm that a lady, fitting the description given of 165 cms in height, wearing black shorts, a sleeveless top and with long hair, did visit the room and left some time later wearing a jacket and hat belonging to the victim and carrying a big bag that she did not have on the way in.

She then climbed onto the back of a waiting motorcycle and sped off.

Report by Pattaya One News Team

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • ken

    Poor Russian has to go gather evidence and give it to these lazy, pathetic scum of a police force to get them to get off their bloody ar$e$. The sad part is nothing still won’t be done. This is the most lackadaisical and incompetent police force in the history of police forces. Tourist should think twice about coming here as they are bound to be robbed and violated by the regular Thai criminals and the criminal police. Shame!

  • weasel

    A ruskie not bringing his own sand to the beach? That’s a first!