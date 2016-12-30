Russian Robbed by Walking Street Companion

On December 29 Pattaya police received reports of a room robbery involving a Russian tourist.

Twenty-eight year old Mr Evengi made a statement claiming he had met a Thai lady known as ‘Oh’ in Walking Street and they returned to his room together.

He said that after a few drinks he somehow fell asleep and when he awoke the girl was gone and so had his necklace, laptop, iPad, Smart Phone, Nikon camera some clothing and bht 3500 in cash.

In total the estimated value of the missing items is around bht 120,000.

Pattaya police seemed uninterested in his complaint and so he returned to the condo building and obtained the CCTV images himself.

Officers then studied the images which confirm that a lady, fitting the description given of 165 cms in height, wearing black shorts, a sleeveless top and with long hair, did visit the room and left some time later wearing a jacket and hat belonging to the victim and carrying a big bag that she did not have on the way in.

She then climbed onto the back of a waiting motorcycle and sped off.

