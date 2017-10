Russian representative arrives at Suvarnabhumi Airport

Olga Epifanova, deputy chairperson of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation arrived in Bangkok on Wednesday to attend the Royal Cremation ceremony on Thursday.

She was welcomed at Suvarnabhumi Airport by Pichet Durongkaveroj, minister of Digital Economy and Society Ministry. The Royal Cremation ceremony for HM the late King Rama IX who passed away this month last year will be held on Thursday. Source: Nation