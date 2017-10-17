Russian dead after drowning at beach in Phuket

Sad news broke today as the Phuket News reported that a Russian man had been pronounced dead at a beach in Phuket after drowning.

A male Russian tourist was pulled unconscious from the water at Karon Beach by beach operators and tourists yesterday. He was later pronounced dead at Patong Hospital.

The news follows a string a incidents involving foreigners drowning at several different beaches across Thailand.

The Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command stationed at the Tourist Help Center in Karon Municipality received a report that a tourist drowned at a section of beach close to Karon Circle at 10am.

Navy officers and Phuket Tourist Police arrived at the scene to find Russian national Parshukov Oleg, 42, unconscious on the beach.

Lt. Jetsada Wichian of the Phuket Tourist Police said, “Oleg was pulled unconscious from the water by beach operators and tourists, he was breathing slightly. He was given first aid by navy officers and rushed to Patong Hospital where he was pronounced dead.”

It is still unknown what caused the victim to drown in the first place. As of yet police are not treating the incident as suspicious, but have reassured the media that they will be following up the case.

