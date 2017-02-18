Foreigner ‘jumps’ to his Death from Pattya Condo

By Danny Boy -
12
2162

Russian man dies after falling from Condo in Pattaya

Pattaya police are investigating the death of a foreign man after a body was found outside a condominium building in Pattaya on Thursday morning.

The man, who is believed to be Russian and aged between 30-35, was found just after 9.30am in the parking lot of the condo, which is located in Jomtien Beach.

Police said the man, who was found wearing only a pair of shorts, had been dead for about 4 hours before his body was discovered.

A search of the man’s room located on the 12th floor revealed a pair of flip flops and a tablet computer left on a window ledge. Police believe this is where the man fell from.

The man’s body was discovered by a gardener as she was watering the plants in the grounds of the condominium.

Staff at the condominium told police the man was often drunk and that he lived at the condo with a foreign woman.

Police are examining CCTV footage for any information that could help the investigation into the man’s death.

Source: Pattaya News

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • ken

    Jumped, pushed, flew, fell, only in this wasteland I tell you does this type of death occur and only to foreigners after they’ve lost all their money. And as usual some rice Farmers daughter is involved one way or the other.

  • Ken Anderson

    For sure there will be some Isaan hillbillies involved. But I dare say the Police will just record it as another suicide.

  • Jack La Motta

    Another case for Sherlok Kholms ( Russian TV drama based on Sherlock Holmes)
    only 30-35 years old, too young to die, very sad, maybe get a translator to read what he was doing on his laptop might give some insight, as would a chat with the ” Foreign Woman ” probably an alcohol induced accident, or maybe not? was´nt the first time this has happened to a Tourist and wont be the last i fear, R.I.P.

  • Pingback: Foreigner ‘jumps’ to his Death from Pattya Condo – Thai FrontPage()

  • Peer of the Realm

    The Russkies are all running scared. They know it’s only a matter of time before Trump is going to nuke them.

    • Jack La Motta

      Someone has lost their life here, and you are making puerile comments that have nothing to do with this story, keep your stupid thoughts to your self!

      • amazingthailand

        there is a seat available in Pattaya flying club

        • Jack La Motta

          I only fly Business Class 😉

  • Billy Diesel

    12th. floor ? so if he did jump he didn’t want to be a surviving vegetable, some guys do it from floor 3 and survive…i’m presuming he leaped but in this city who knows ?

    • Jack La Motta

      He landed on bare earth too, if it had been freshly watered or after heavy rain would make a softer landing than Concrete, but from 12 Floors you could fall on your bed and it would probably kill you!

  • amazingthailand

    its the normal lifetime for the russians. in homeland they pass around that age. columbo got the murderer his name is wodka

    • Jack La Motta

      May well be?, during the autopsy they will check the levels of blood in his Vodka