Russian man dies after falling from Condo in Pattaya

Pattaya police are investigating the death of a foreign man after a body was found outside a condominium building in Pattaya on Thursday morning.

The man, who is believed to be Russian and aged between 30-35, was found just after 9.30am in the parking lot of the condo, which is located in Jomtien Beach.

Police said the man, who was found wearing only a pair of shorts, had been dead for about 4 hours before his body was discovered.

A search of the man’s room located on the 12th floor revealed a pair of flip flops and a tablet computer left on a window ledge. Police believe this is where the man fell from.

The man’s body was discovered by a gardener as she was watering the plants in the grounds of the condominium.

Staff at the condominium told police the man was often drunk and that he lived at the condo with a foreign woman.

Police are examining CCTV footage for any information that could help the investigation into the man’s death.

Source: Pattaya News