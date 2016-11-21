Russian drug dealer arrested after hiding for three years in Pattaya

On November 20 immigration Bureau officers arrested one of the world’s most wanted drug dealers who, it had been discovered, had been hiding out in Pattaya.
Twenty-seven year old Russian national, Mr Dmitry Filipsin, was detained on an International Arrest Warrant after being located at a condo in Mooban Dusit View, Huayyai, Pattaya.
After three years on the run Filipsin was identified, although gave arresting officers a Ukrainian passport.
This was cross checked with the Ukrainian Embassy and found to be false.
Filipsin has been charged with being in possession of a fake passport and will now be processed for deportation.
Report by Pattaya One News Team
