Russian drug dealer arrested after hiding for three years in Pattaya

On November 20 immigration Bureau officers arrested one of the world’s most wanted drug dealers who, it had been discovered, had been hiding out in Pattaya.

Twenty-seven year old Russian national, Mr Dmitry Filipsin, was detained on an International Arrest Warrant after being located at a condo in Mooban Dusit View, Huayyai, Pattaya.

After three years on the run Filipsin was identified, although gave arresting officers a Ukrainian passport.

This was cross checked with the Ukrainian Embassy and found to be false.

Filipsin has been charged with being in possession of a fake passport and will now be processed for deportation.

Report by Pattaya One News Team

 

  • Khun Falang

    Hope he hasn’t got enough money for his over stay.

  • Ken

    He is now destined for a life living on cabbage soup in some Russian prison.
    He will have plenty of time to reflect and decide for himself if it was all worth it.
    Good riddance to another quality tourist.

    • Patamnak Hill Hobo

      The good riddance part you could probably ask yourself and have a good hard look at yourself in the mirror i realize your nothing more then a motor mouth from the south blogging and venting your rage and anger out for reasons unknown.

  • taff

    Never mind, with all the extra flights to Russia there will be more like him coming to Thailand. The small middle photo really says it all, Sucked Off, Pissed Off, they are PUTIN me on a plane for home.

  • Luke

    As the saying goes ” Cabbage Soup is the Russians Porridge “