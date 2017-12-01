Russian dies after forgetting keys and trying to climb into room

A Russian tourist suffered an agonising death after forgetting his keys and trying to climb back into his room – then slipping onto SPIKES.

The man, who was not been named, returned home in the early hour this morning to his apartment block in the Bang Lamung district of Pattaya at 4am.

He couldn’t enter his room and started trying to push the door open – without success. He woke up a neighbour then tried to climb from the balcony next door into his room.

But wearing only flip flops – and according to residents ”drunk” – he slipped and fell on black metal spikes in place to prevent people climbing into the rooms.

He desperately clung on as blood poured from his impaled leg down the front of the white building. Rescue workers arrived at 5am and used ropes to hold him up.

He was eventually cut free with the metal still stuck in his leg and lowered on a stretcher by a crane before being rushed to Pattaya City Memorial Hospital. But was pronounced dead a few hours later having suffered severe blood loss.

Rescue workers from the Sawang Boromtham foundation performed the rescue. They said they received a call for help at 5am this morning.

A spokesman said: ‘’The primary injuries were serious and the victim had suffered severe blood loss. The medical team provided close supervision. We will need to wait to find more information about the wounded man.’’

Police were not investigating as the man’s death as rescuers said it was not suspicious. Staff at apartment block where it happened did not release the name of the man.

  • Ken Anderson

    I dare say copious amounts of vodka will have been involved, maybe also some rice farmers daughter?

  • Guest

    Darwin Award material

  • Mr Infidel

    Prat

  • Sly

    Trying to emulate his more famous ancestor this drunk Vlad eventually got the point of the activity. The annals of Pattaya history shall record him as “Vlad The Self Impaler”.

    • Guest

      Except that Vlad the Impaler was Romanian not Russian you stupid Pom

      • Kim Jong un

        You are a pathetic low life waiting to jump on any innocent mistake, why don’t you try to come up with something original

  • Glockandspiel

    The tables well and truly turned on Vlad the impaler. Rather than asking for a spare key at reception, Vlad, drunk on Vodka thought he was Spider-man and tried to wall-crawl to his balcony to get into his room.
    Unfortunately for him, his flip flops did not provide enough traction and he fell and met the grim reaper after being impaled on a security spike.
    Another theory was that he was pushed by his new long time lover who he had met that evening in the beer bar.
    His slow and painful demise should be a lesson to all cheap Charlie’s slurping and spinning on their barstools on the dangers of too much drink and rice farmer’s daughters.
    RIP..

  • Kim Jong un

    Awch