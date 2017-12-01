Russian dies after forgetting keys and trying to climb into room

A Russian tourist suffered an agonising death after forgetting his keys and trying to climb back into his room – then slipping onto SPIKES.

The man, who was not been named, returned home in the early hour this morning to his apartment block in the Bang Lamung district of Pattaya at 4am.

He couldn’t enter his room and started trying to push the door open – without success. He woke up a neighbour then tried to climb from the balcony next door into his room.

But wearing only flip flops – and according to residents ”drunk” – he slipped and fell on black metal spikes in place to prevent people climbing into the rooms.

He desperately clung on as blood poured from his impaled leg down the front of the white building. Rescue workers arrived at 5am and used ropes to hold him up.

He was eventually cut free with the metal still stuck in his leg and lowered on a stretcher by a crane before being rushed to Pattaya City Memorial Hospital. But was pronounced dead a few hours later having suffered severe blood loss.

Rescue workers from the Sawang Boromtham foundation performed the rescue. They said they received a call for help at 5am this morning.

A spokesman said: ‘’The primary injuries were serious and the victim had suffered severe blood loss. The medical team provided close supervision. We will need to wait to find more information about the wounded man.’’

Police were not investigating as the man’s death as rescuers said it was not suspicious. Staff at apartment block where it happened did not release the name of the man.