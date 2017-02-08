Russian Dead and another foreigner Injured

By Danny Boy -
18
7191

Russian Tourist dies after being hit by a Ducati Super bike

At around 3:30am on February 8th, Pattaya police and Emergency services were called to the scene of a fatal Russian casualty on Pattaya second road.

The incident itself took place outside the Caesars Palace Hotel, close to Soi 8. A Russian tourist, Mr. Vadim Volkov, aged 25 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene, whilst another tourist, who is yet to be identified, suffered some serious injuries and is now being treated in a local hospital.

An eye witness to the accident told police that he was taking to a group of 3 Russian tourists, which included Mr. Volkov, about how they night was. Mr Volkov suddenly decided to cross the road, but unfortunately didn’t look and was hit by a speeding red Ducati, driven by a foreign tourist.

russian dead
1 of 3

Mr.Volkov catapulted through the air before being hit by a baht bus, also travelling at high speed. The Ducati slammed into another parked vehicle and the driver was left lying in the middle of the road.

Emergency services were called immediately but by the time they arrived onto the scene, Mr. Kolov had sadly passed away. The other foreigner involved was still alive and after being treated at the scene by paramedics, he was rushed to the local hospital for more treatment.

Police have yet to question the driver of the Ducati, as he is still in a critical state, and so will wait until he makes a full recovery before making a full investigation.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Pingback: Russian Tourist dies after being hit by a Ducati Super bike on Pattaya second road()

  • Del *

    Some great spelling in this article, think it might be about time you got a proofreader to check this crap before you post it.

    • Deadhorse.

      R.I.P.
      Proof – reader.

      • Del *

        Proofreader.

        • Jack La Motta

          proofreader

        • Deadhorse.

          Try The Oxford English Dictionary.

          • Rob

            Try the Cambridge dictionary.

    • Was going to say the comments section is full of them until I reread it and saw the first ‘r’.

  • Pingback: Russian Dead and another foreigner Injured - TeakDoor.com - The Thailand Forum()

  • Jack La Motta

    Bet my last Cent that Alcohol/speeding was the biggest factor in this tragedy, go on holiday to the Land of Smiles and wind up Dead in a Morgue, another waste of young life, RIP ……………………………………….

  • LondonChris

    Crossing the road in Thailand without looking many many times is ALWAYS going to end in tragedy

  • Ken Anderson

    Quite obviously quality tourists.
    In the meantime whilst all this carnage is going on, the Keystone Cops busy themselves with a plethora of roadblocks around the City constantly harassing people that are doing nothing wrong.
    I wonder why they never take an interest in all this reckless driving that go’s on constantly? Is it because it would actually mean them doing some real police work?

    • Jack La Motta

      ” Quite obviously quality tourists.” i find that a very cynical cruel comment Ken, the guy was only 25 and doing what all 25 year olds do on holiday, having fun and maybe drinking too much! he tragically lost his life, and you dont mention that or appear atall concerned! there is a Mother, Father maybe Brothers, Sisters and friends mourning him right now! R.I.P. poor guy.

  • Ken Anderson

    At least the songthaew looks to have done his duty and stopped at a recognised painted bus stop.
    After the recent military intervention into the activities of these vehicles, the soldiers must be so proud of their achievement.

    • Jack La Motta

      He stopped over the body, which was just by chance next to the Bus Stop!

  • le chef

    there but for the grace of god go …………… any of us

  • private pile

    Feel sorry for the biker

    • Rob

      “and was hit by a speeding red Ducati” … I don’t! Just another idiot who thinks the streets are a race circuit!