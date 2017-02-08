Russian Tourist dies after being hit by a Ducati Super bike

At around 3:30am on February 8th, Pattaya police and Emergency services were called to the scene of a fatal Russian casualty on Pattaya second road.

The incident itself took place outside the Caesars Palace Hotel, close to Soi 8. A Russian tourist, Mr. Vadim Volkov, aged 25 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene, whilst another tourist, who is yet to be identified, suffered some serious injuries and is now being treated in a local hospital.

An eye witness to the accident told police that he was taking to a group of 3 Russian tourists, which included Mr. Volkov, about how they night was. Mr Volkov suddenly decided to cross the road, but unfortunately didn’t look and was hit by a speeding red Ducati, driven by a foreign tourist.

russian dead 1 of 3

Mr.Volkov catapulted through the air before being hit by a baht bus, also travelling at high speed. The Ducati slammed into another parked vehicle and the driver was left lying in the middle of the road.

Emergency services were called immediately but by the time they arrived onto the scene, Mr. Kolov had sadly passed away. The other foreigner involved was still alive and after being treated at the scene by paramedics, he was rushed to the local hospital for more treatment.

Police have yet to question the driver of the Ducati, as he is still in a critical state, and so will wait until he makes a full recovery before making a full investigation.