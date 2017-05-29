Russian couple resist arrest in Pattaya alcohol stop

Two confused looking Russians cause a scene at an alcohol checkpoint before being arrested and taken down to Pattaya police station.

The couple had been driving their white Toyota Altis late at night before being stopped at a standard police checkpoint checking for drivers over the limit.

The driver of the vehicle, a lady refused to talk to police, even refusing to open the door or window once the vehicle was stopped.

Amazingly, even the police couldn’t believe what they saw next.

Whilst the vehicle was stopped, the couple in the car attempted to switch seats without anyone realising. Unfortunately for them, the Pattaya police are way too sharp for that old trick.

The police tried to record the incident, but were a little slow with their cameras and only managed to capture footage of the man sat in the drivers seat of the vehicle.

Eventually, the couple give in an exit the car to talk to police, but still refusing to take a breath test.

The situation get’s worse when the man tells police that he has no respect for them at all and the job they do, and that he will only deal with Thai soldiers.

In the end, police had no choice but to arrest both the man and woman involved in the incident and take them down to Pattaya police station to deal with the matter.

The whole incident took around 30 minutes and Pattaya police were clearly unhappy with the disrespect they received from the couple.

Arriving at the police station, the man was put straight into cells and told to wait until a ranking officer was available to review the case.

Not wanting to go down without a fight, the woman actually tried to bite one of the officers who arrested her, before being led away to the cells also.

Officers working at the checkpoint did confirm 100% that it was in fact the woman driving, and not the male.

She is expected to be charged with drink driving while the man will face charges of resisting arrest.