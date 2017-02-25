Airport delays expected as runway gets shut down for maintenance

Incoming and outgoing flights from Suvarnabhumi international airport are unavoidable as now the airport announced to shut one of its three runways for repairs and maintenance for two months starting March 3.

Warning of expected delays came from the the acting president of the Thai Airways Ms Usanee Saengsingkaew yesterday.

She gave early warning that those planning to travel through the airport in the next two months may experience slow services and possible delays with their flights as the airport authority plans to close one of its three runways for maintenance and repair work from March 3 till May 5.

The work is expected to take around 60 days commencing from March 3 onwards.

According to the AOT acting president, of Airports of Thailand, delays with the flight traffic controls and taxing is anticipated, especially during the peak hours.

However given that the airport is generally a busy airport already, traffic congestion will spill over on all arriving and departing flights which remains a primary concern.

But to ensure the smooth running of the runway, reserve fuels will be made available for all standby flights. Moreover, passengers with transit flights through Suvarnabhumi are advised to plan their layovers with ample time, taking into account for possible flight delays.

Commenting on the runway shutdown for repair and maintenance, one domestic airline said the shut down will affect all airlines and it is very possible that airline’s fuel surcharge will be added on ticket price.

Source: Thai PBS