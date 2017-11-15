Runs for life from fire despite being Handicapped
A partially-paralyzed man managed to get up and run for his life after a fire engulfed his house in Suphan Buri’s Song Phi Nong district late on Tuesday night.
Two fire engines arrived at the house in Ban Sai Thong village in Tambon Bang Plab at 12.15am on Wednesday, shortly after they were called. Firefighters took about half an hour to put the blaze out. At the time of the fire,
Preecha Sawaengsup, 65, was at home alone in his bedroom on the first floor. He said his wife and children were out doing some errands. He said the fire started on the second floor and quickly engulfed the house. He became frightened and, despite normally staying in bed and hardly ever walking, managed to get up and run out. His neighbors then called the police for him. Source: Asia Nation