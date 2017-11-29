Royal Cremation open until end of the year
His Majesty the King has granted permission to the public to continue visiting the Royal Crematorium site at Sanam Luang of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.
The initial deadline for the visits was this Thursday but the King has agreed to extend the period to December 31. Patcharaporn Inseeyong, the PM’s Office’s permanent secretary, said the King hoped students as well as members of the public to visit the site and learn. Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has already informed of the decision. Source: Asia Nation