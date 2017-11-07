Rocker Toon’s charity raised the first 100 million Baht
Rocker Artiwara Kongmalai, aka “Toon Bodyslam”, passed 100 million baht in donations for hospitals as he ran through Songkhla province on the sixth day of his marathon 2,191-kilometer charity run from southernmost Thailand to the farthest north.
As of 3.40pm on Tuesday, the donations counter on was at almost 103 million baht. Artiwara was running for the second day in Songkhla province, completing a total of 270km, about 12% of the total planned distance. He commenced his fund-raiser in Betong district of Yala province on Nov 1. His schedule is to run for four days, then rest one day, then repeat the formula. He should reach his destination in Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on Dec 26. His goal is to raise 700 million baht, by getting 10 baht from each person in Thailand. The money will be donated to 11 state hospitals – the health centers of each region. Artiwara has been pausing along the way to greet well-wishers and allow cheering locals to take selfies with him. This mob worship resulted in a minor injury, so his team is now asking people who want to take photos with him to wait at checkpoints along each leg. In 2016, Mr. Artiwara completed a 400km run that raised 85 million baht for Bang Saphan Hospital in Prachuap Khiri Khan. Source: Bangkok Post