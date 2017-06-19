Road Rage: Thai man threatens fellow driver with a knife because he hooted him

Thai social media was yet again sent into meltdown after pics that emerged of a road rage incident involving a knife were shared online.

The pics of the incident show dash cam footage from a journey undertaken by “Nirun Navas” heading towards Sakon Nakorn, early on Saturday evening.

Initial reports are suggesting that the driver beeps his horn at a man in a black pick-up who was driving erratically and veering dangerously to the right.

Obviously not happy by the sound of the horn, the driver of the black pick up forces the other man to pull up in the right hand lane by stopping right in front of him.

He then gets out with a knife pointing it at the driver behind in a threatening manner. He has his wife and son beside him as he brandishes the knife.

The dash cam car is reversed to avoid confrontation while the knife man gets back in the cab with his family and drives off.

The poster of the clip asked for Phang Khon police to take note while condemnation was rife on Facebook with most of the public demanding the knife man’s arrest.

Police are now looking into the footage before making any decision on how to proceed with the case.

Source: Thai Visa

  • ken

    The only surprise here unfortunately is that he did not use the knife. These brain dead Thai men frequently assault and murder people for no reason, he will be back at it soon enough.

    • Dr. Winston O’Boogie

      Why is the lack of a knife attack unfortunate?

      • Guest

        Cause Hateful Ken is so full of hate for Thai people that he enjoys when one is killed or injured, really classy from that ungrateful immigrant that bites the hand that welcomed him every occasion he has, isn’t it?

      • mighty mouse

        reverse psychology?

      • ken

        Had he been successful using the knife, he could be charged with assault or murder and be off the streets. Tourists and Falangs residents would not have to interact with that savage thereby reducing their risk of an attack by a Thai man. .