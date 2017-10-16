Road construction no traffic allowed at Doi Ang Khang, Chiangmai

The road to Doi Ang Khang mountain in Chiang Mai has been ordered to close indefinitely to all traffic after certain parts of the road were badly damaged by heavy rain in the past couple of days.

Inspectors from the Chaiprakarn highway office in Chiang Mai reported that the road between kilometer markers 14-15 from Mae Ngorn to Ban Nongtao in Fang district caved in for a long distance posing a serious threat to traveling. The highway officials said that experts would be dispatched to check the soil under the road in order to map out the plan for road maintenance to normal condition. During the road closure, motorists were advised to use alternative routes or to seek advice from Chiang Mai highway office. Source: Thai PBS