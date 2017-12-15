Restart Kang Sueten Dam project provokes warnings of conflict
GOVT ADMITS IT WILL RECONSIDER CANCELLATION OF PROJECT DESPITE LOCAL OBJECTIONS
An environmental group in Phrae has condemned Sukhothai politician Somsak Thepsutin over his proposal that the government resume the Kang Sueten Dam project, even though the controversial irrigation project has already been abandoned and alternative small-scale water management projects are being implemented.
The local environmental group the Kang Sueten, Yon Bon and Yon Lang Dam Opposition Committee on Wednesday released a statement condemning Somsak for suggesting that the government restart the abandoned project during the upcoming mobile Cabinet meetings in Phitsanulok and Sukhothai on December 25 and 26.
Somsak’s remarks on Monday urged the junta to exercise its special powers to push forward the Kang Sueten Dam, which he said would not only solve water problems in Sukhothai, but also benefit the overall water management in the Chao Phraya River Basin. Source: Asia Nation