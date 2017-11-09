Relocation School away from sinkholes in KANCHANABURI
A local school that was founded 48 years ago will have to be relocated because it could be swallowed at any time by two growing sinkholes.
Geologists from the Department of Mineral Resources briefed provincial authorities on the growing threat to Banbonkaokaengriang School in Sri Sawat district on Thursday from two large sinkholes that had appeared next to it a year ago and was slowly merging. At the school, Kanchanaburi governor Jeerakiat said geologists had reported that perforated soil lay beneath 60% of the school’s compound and the risk zone could collapse at any time. Local authorities agreed that the school should be relocated for the safety of students and staff.
There are 185 students at the school, that provides classes from kindergarten to the junior high school level. A building used by secondary school students was ruled unsafe and they have been moved to a public pavilion at a local village. Two primary school buildings remain open as the survey found they were safe enough for the time being. The school will need about 18 rai of land somewhere if it is to be relocated.
The two sinkholes are 15-20 meters deep and cover about one rai. They appeared in November last year after heavy rain. It was earlier reported that the school stood on perforated limestone and an underground waterway was gouging holes through the substrate. Creeping cracks from the sinkholes have already damaged eight buildings at the school, including teachers’ residences and a solar power building. Source: Bangkok Post