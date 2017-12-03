The real taste of Thailand at Siam Discovery

You don’t have to go all the way across the Chao Phraya river to explore the Thonburi area. This Nov. 29-Dec. 5, you can sample authentic local dishes while discovering cool Thai craft products made by local artisans at the “Khlong San–Thonburi Delights at Siam” event at Discovery Plaza, Siam Discovery.

Khlong San – Thonburi area is a historic area situated on the west bank of the Chao Phraya, Khlong San is the Bangkok neighborhood to embark on a miraculous gastronomic journey. (We’re serious, the food here is next level.) Now, ICONSIAM is bringing Khlong San’s traditional delights conveniently to the heart of the city just a few steps from BTS Siam.

Here’s a taste of everything “Khlong San – Thonburi Delights at Siam” has to offer. Head over to the event, then be inspired to visit the real historic neighborhood along the river.

Savor a bite of Bangkok’s famous cakes, Kanom Farang Kudichin. These cakes have been made locally in the Kudichin Community for over 200 years. The crispy on the outside but fluffy on the inside cakes are topped with raisins and dried plums. It’s believed that this dessert is a mixture of Chinese and European influences from back when Portuguese traders first arrived. Wherever the inspiration came from, hats off to that first baker who created this winning recipe.

Every time we pass by Khlong San, either by boat on the Chao Phraya, to visit a restaurant or do some shopping, we can never resist the urge to sit down and feast on Bua Loy. This classic Thai dessert with sweet sticky rice balls swimming in creamy coconut milk with salted egg yolk will make your taste buds dance with joy.

Colorful herbal drinks made with Chrysanthemum (or as we call it Kekhuay) are a refreshing respite from the Bangkok sun. Try flavors like Bael Fruit (Matoom), Butterfly Pea and more as you walk, shop, and people watch.

On to arts and crafts, another famous part of Khlong San culture. The locally made products represent the long history of culture and lifestyle of the locals. Look closely at these masks from Baan Khon Thai shop, part of the Soi Wat Suwan community, and appreciate the delicate hand made patterns and beautifully made materials. Each line and color is a demonstration of hard work, skill and concentration.

If you love the unique patterns and textures of Thai textiles, then stop by Auntie Nang’s Pha Fai shop. The clothing, dolls, bags and accessories are all made of 100% cotton handwoven by locals using antique looms and natural dyes.

Put your hands on a gorgeous, glittery globe of quartz, Kaew Pongkam, and feel the energy. Made by just 30 families in the community of Khlong San, this product is referred to as the “king of quartz” because it takes years to grow the elaborate, mesmerizing patterns inside. Legend has it that the Kaew Pongkamwill bring you luck and joy. Auspicious and beautiful? We’re sold.

If you’re looking for a souvenir for the kiddos, or even a cute decorative item to display at home, then these piggy banks made of paper mâché from the people of Wat Prayurawongsawas community is just perfect. These bright red piggies will put a smile on the kids’ faces. If they learn to save money, too, that’s a plus!

Besides these highlights, there is a lot more for you to explore at “Khlong San – Thonburi Delights at Siam”. They also have different live demonstrations on offer every day, from how to make Khon masks, to cotton weaving using an antique loom, making paper piggy banks and more.

As you make your way around each booth (every single booth is intriguing!), scan the booth QR code and learn more about the history of each small artisan business. Plus, the first 100 people to scan a code each day will receive a coconut ice cream for free. (Our favorite flavor!) Bigger prizes are on offer too. A fun travel package for two people around the Kuduchin–Khlong San area will be raffled away each day.

Remember to stop by Siam Discover to enjoy this cool, cultural event featuring the best food, drinks and shopping from historic Khlong San–Thonburi. We’ll see you there!





What: Khlong San – Thonburi Delights at Siam

Where: Discovery Plaza, Siam Discovery (BTS Siam)

When: Nov. 29-Dec. 5, 2017

Source: Coconuts