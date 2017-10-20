Rat Vs woman! Angry rodent jumps at student who hits it with broom

This is the hilarious moment a woman was sweeping the floor and got into a fight – with an angry rat.

Thuy Say, 20, was cleaning debris from the concrete foundations of a new building in Hai Phong, Vietnam.

The black rat, estimated to be around 30cm long, then appeared and began ferociously jumping at her.

Thuy desperately tried to hit the rodent with the broom handle but it continued to dodge the blows and run after her.

The beast even had her cornered as it bared its teeth and leapt towards her as she cried for help.

But despite her distress, her boyfriend and friends found it funny and carried on laughing at her from the side of the wall.

Thuy, a student, tried to climb out but slipped back in and the rat began attacking her again.

Footage of the amusing incident went viral on Vietnamese social media and news sites.

Thuy said: ‘’I don’t like rats so this was like a nightmare for me. It was so big and angry.

‘’I did not know that rats could jump so high. I couldn’t hit it because it was so fast and I couldn’t get out. I was crying but now when I watch the video it is funny.’’

Thuy eventually clambered out after her friends gave her a ‘leg up’ onto the wall and back onto the ground.