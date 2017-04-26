Hunt on for taxi driver accused of raping Brazilian tourist

A Brazilian woman who hailed a taxi at Bangkok’s Don Mueang International airport was allegedly raped by the taxi driver in a field in Suphan Buri late on Tuesday, police said.

The badly injured tourist was spotted by local residents of Moo 8 village in Tambon Thung Khok in Suphan Buri’s Song Phi Nong district late Tuesday night.

Police were informed about the incident at 11.30pm and the woman was sent to a hospital.

The woman told police that she had flown in from Kuala Lumpur, arriving at Don Mueang airport at 1.30pm on Tuesday.

She took a yellow-and-green taxi from Airport Hotel and asked him to take her to Soi Thong Lor.

She said she noticed that her phone signal died while riding the taxi, as a result she lost communication with her friend on Line app.

She said the driver stopped the taxi in a field and tried to rape her. When she resisted, she was repeatedly hit and then raped. She said the driver left her at the scene and sped off.

Suphan Buri police chief Pol Maj-General Sukhun Prommayon said police would make a facial sketch of the suspect and would check CCTV feeds to try and arrest him.

The victim was later transferred to Police General Hospital in Bangkok.

Source: The Nation