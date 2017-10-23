Ranger visiting sick mum shot dead in South Thailand

A ranger volunteer taking leave to care for his ailing mother was fatally shot outside his house in Cho Airong district early on Sunday night.

Subae Waeyeengo, 27, was struck by two bullets, in the chest and back, in front of his house in tambon Juab about 8.30pm, said Pol Lt Phumpat Pongyupapan, duty investigation chief at Cho Airong police He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after. Police and soldiers sent to the scene on Sunday night were unable to find any evidence pointing to the killer.

Subae had taken leave from his outpost in this southern province to visit his sick mother at this home. He was walking outside the house, taking a break, when the killer fired on him. Neighbours who heard the shots found him lying on the ground grievously wounded. They immediately took him to Cho Airong Hospital, where the staff was unable to save him. Police initially attributed the attack to insurgents. They were investigating. Source: Bangkok Post