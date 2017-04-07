Rabies shots and pet sterilizations offered In Pattaya

Pattaya continued its campaign to offer free rabies vaccinations and pet sterilizations, this time on Soi Bongkot.

The city launched its drive to control animal populations March 1 and will continue throughout the summer. There have been so many reports about the growing number of street dogs that may have persuaded the city to act. Most of the dogs are harmless if treated properly, but the has been reports suggesting that some of these animals are prone to attack.

If such an incident occurs, the public health department strongly advised visiting your local doctor or clinic as soon as possible for a necessary check up and possible injections against disease.

In addition to shots and birth-control, the clinic offered pet owners advice on proper care during the summer heat, including providing enough water, shelter and baths. We are fast approaching the hottest months here in Thailand and pets do require that little bit of extra care.

Veterinaries will join the Public Health Department to offer shots from 8:30 a.m. until noon, and sterilizations until 3:30 p.m.

Each of Pattaya’s 42 neighborhoods will have services offered at temples and community centers through June so if you have a bit of free time, you should definitely make the most of the service being offered.

Source: Pattaya Mail