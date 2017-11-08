Quick Update: Direct Doha-Pattaya flights to get Qataris to resort town quicker
Qatar Airways just announced plans for new direct flights between Doha and Pattaya due to high customer demand. Apparently, Qataris love the sights and sounds of Pattaya.
Akbar Al Baker, of Qatar Airways, said, “We are delighted to announce the launch of our newest route to Pattaya in Thailand, our fifth route to one of Southeast Asia’s most popular destinations. Thailand is continuing to grow in popularity with our passengers, who love traveling to this beautiful country to enjoy its incredible culture, cuisine, and natural scenery,” reported The Nation.
Qatar’s Doha-Pattaya route marks the first of the Middle Eastern airlines to schedule direct flights to and from Pattaya. The new route becomes active on Jan. 28. Source: Coconuts Bangkok