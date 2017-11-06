Quick Update: ASEAN International Fleet Review 2017, Pattaya City

Naval enthusiasts won’t want to miss the Royal Fleet Review in Pattaya to mark the 50th anniversary of ASEAN ( Nov. 13th – Nov. 22nd )

The Royal Thai Navy (RTN) is hosting the International Fleet Review 2017 to mark ASEAN’s 50th anniversary since its founding, after being appointed the official representative body by navies representing each ASEAN nation. Over 40 modern warships and 10,000 crew members from 30 countries are expected to join the historic fleet showcase in Pattaya Bay from 13 to 22 November.

The 10-day event will also include other naval activities, including naval and air exhibitions on Pattaya Klang Beach, tourism attractions in Pattaya, naval military parades and the RTN Marching Band performing along Pattaya Beach Road. The 11th ASEAN Navy Chiefs’ Meeting 2017 (11th ANCM 2017) will also be held in Pattaya City, as will the inaugural ASEAN Multilateral Naval Exercise (AMNEX) in and around Sattahip District in Chonburi and the Gulf of Thailand.