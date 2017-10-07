Queen Mathilde of Belgium is to be present in Thailand

The Belgian Royal Palace announced on Friday that Her Majesty Queen Mathilde of Belgium would represent her husband, His Majesty King Philippe of Belgium, at the cremation ceremony for Thailand’s late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. The royal cremation is scheduled for October 26. Queen Mathilde and King Philippe were granted an audience with the late king in March 2013 when King Philippe was the crown prince of Belgium. Source: Nation