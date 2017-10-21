Dates set for public viewing of Royal crematorium

A public announcement has been made regarding the dates for public viewing of the the Royal crematorium, which will be the centre piece of the ceremonies leading up until the end of this month.

After the royal cremation on Oct 26, the royal crematorium will be opened for members of the public to take a close look between Nov 2-30, Deputy Prime Minister Gen Thanasak Patimapragorn said on Friday (Oct 20).

Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn will preside over the opening ceremony on Nov 2 at 7am.

During Nov 2-30, the crematorium will be opened for public viewing everyday from 7am to 10pm.

Gen Thanasak said since a large number of people are expected to turn up to view the crematorium, there will be five spots for screening visitors–three for Thai people, one for foreigners and one for the handicapped and priests.

A total of 5,000 people will be allowed per view, which lasts about 45 minutes.

He said the royal crematorium has now been 100% completed, ready for the royal cremation on Oct 26, after His Majesty the King presided over the lifting of the royal nine-tier umbrella to the top of the royal crematorium on Oct 19.

Source: PBS