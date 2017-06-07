Psychiatrist to interview bar girl murder suspects, drug tests negative

A psychiatrist will be called in to assist with the three suspects in the bar girl murder case after reports from Khon Kaen Prison say they are under stress.

The claim came directly from the director of the prison, however, recent photo’s that have been released seem to show the exact opposite.

Prison director Weerachai Phetcharat thought the women showed signs of stress on arrival when they were examined. This runs counter to the much-criticized photos of them posing with officers, sleeping, smoking, and applying makeup in detention.

Those viral photos caused uproar amongst the Thai population and an investigation was launched into the behavior of some officers towards the suspects.

The outcome of the probe led to two officers being transferred to inactive duty for alleged preferential treatment of the suspects.

Weerachai said that Preeyanuch , along with alleged co-conspirators Kawita Rachada, 25 and Apiwan Satayabundit, 28, have been watched around the clock to prevent suicide attempts since their arrest on Sunday, reported The Nation.

The results of their exams revealed that the women are healthy. Drug testing showed that Preeyanuch and Kawita had not taken drugs recently but there were traces of drugs in Apiwan’s system.

Weerachai went on to say that the women wept while in custody, and he has requested that a doctor from Khon Kaen Rajanagarindra Psychiatric Hospital meet the women and assess their mental states.

Being under stress after being arrested for murder seems a sensible reaction though, as does weeping. Many online commenters questioned the mental state of the main suspect, Preeyanuch Nonwangchai, 24, based on alleged meth use and odd things posted to her social media accounts.

The women are being held as suspects in the murder of a karaoke bar girl Warisara Klinjui, 22, in Khon Kaen last month. Her remains were found in pieces stuffed into plastic bins and buried in the woods.

The three, who have confessed, were forced to re-enact their crime at the beginning of the week before going to the prison.

Source: Coconuts