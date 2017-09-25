PROVINCES RUSH TO FINISH CREMATORIUMS REPLICA

The creation of a complex crematory in Bangkok for the funeral of the royal family next month will take place nationwide for the general public to respect.

The provincial governor of Ratchaburi said Monday the one under construction there would soon be completed for local residents to participate in ceremonial rites when the late king is laid to rest. “Public works authorities are rushing to finish the replica crematorium as fast as they can,” Gov. Chaiwat Chuekosum said. “The base must be finished first before the decorations can be added.” The projects in at least seven provinces are funded by local government. Most consist of a single crematorium tower.

Ratchaburi public works department said it will be completed by Oct. 10 with the help of provincial workers and volunteers. Once completed, the structure in front of Wat Mahathat in Ratchaburi city will be open for visitors to leave yellow flowers and wood or paper flowers to be burnt as offerings. In Lopburi province, monks performed a ritual Saturday to raise a nine-tiered sacred umbrella atop a replica crematorium at Wat Siri Chanthanimit Worawihan. Replica crematoriums were also being built in Chiang Mai, Loei, Phatthalung, Prachuap Khiri Khan and Khon Kaen provinces. King Bhumibol died Oct. 13 at 88. He will be cremated Oct 26. Source: Khaosod