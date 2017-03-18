Property tycoon’s daughter under spotlight

Investigators are preparing to summon Alisa Asavabhokin, the daughter of property tycoon Anant Asavabhokin, for questioning in connection with her ownership of a large land plot where a major building in the Dhammakaya Temple compound is situated.

According to the land title deed, Alisa bought eight tracts of land with a combined area of 57 rai worth Bt298 million, from Supachai Srisupak-aksorn, the former chairman of bankrupt Klongchan Credit Union Cooperative (KCUC), in 2013. The deal took place just a few days before Supachai’s assets were seized by authorities following criminal charges of money laundering and possession of ill-gotten assets.

Sources at the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) said Alisa will be questioned because the land plot was later used to construct the Boonruksa Building inside the temple compound, which became a hospital. Investigators say they have also found the money trail which shows funds were diverted from the temple to Alisa to buy the land on behalf of the embattled temple.

Nicknamed Taeng, Alisa is the middle child of Anant, the major shareholder of Land and House and Home Pro whose combined assets total Bt97 billion. Her father has long been a key supporter of the Dhammakaya Temple.

Alisa, who got a masters degree from New York University on linguistics, said in an earlier interview that she chose not to enter the family’s business of property development.

After working for a few years at Assumption University and International Labour Organisation’s offiice, Alisa turned to do what she enjoys most: the spa and yoga businesses under the Lullaby brand.

Last year, Alisa also came under the media spotlight when her name appeared in the so-called Panama Papers as director and shareholder of Lullaby Holding Limited, an offshore account set-up in the British Virgin Islands, along with another offshore holding firm controlled by another child of Anant.

Source: The nation