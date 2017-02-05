Is the Property Market on the Up?

By Danny Boy -
Positive signs coming from the latest property updates

After seeking out some good deals in and around Pattaya, we have contacted many sellers and now we have found some of the best property deals around.

We have a few apartments available in modern, newly completed, developments. These apartments are also on offer with a finance plan over 3, 4 or 5 years. On contract deposit of 40%, move in and remaining 60% by flexible finance plan. There are studios, aswell as 1 and 2 bedroom apartment available.

Residents have a access to 2 large swimming pools, tropical garden, BBQ area, Wifi, plenty of parking space with 24 hours CCTV manned security.

The location is a fast growing area in East Pattaya which is becoming increasingly popular. Now even more so with the opening of a brand new shopping mall with for example a Tops supermarket just around the corner.

It is absolutely perfect for the one that likes to spend the occasional night out in central Pattaya(about a 10 minute drive) but prefers to live in a more quiet area where prices are still affordable.

Studio apartment for 995.000 THB
1 Bedroom apartment for 1.475.000 THB
2 Bedroom apartment for 2.059.000 THB
Including furniture and in Foreign Ownership!
Interested, please PM or call +66(0)8 122 9455
LineID: Riceberry999
Check out our website for other bargain deals:
www.pattayaoneproperty,com
Email: michel@pattayaoneproperty.com

  • Peter Blake

    Latest News: Is the Property Market on the Up? ….. No !

  • Ken Anderson

    Looking at all the empty properties everywhere, many been empty long term. I would say the answer to that Question is a resounding NO.
    Go just down the road from this development, cross the railway line, and between there and Sukhumvit you will see a prime example of what i refer to. Probably more than half of the shop houses on that part of Soi Kaonoi are empty.